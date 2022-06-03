Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 140,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Boeing worth $105,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average of $186.90. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $256.31.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

