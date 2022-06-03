Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 26,003 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $88,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

NYSE:DRE opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.