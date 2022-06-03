Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.68.

Shares of CWB opened at C$30.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$29.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

