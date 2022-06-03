Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

