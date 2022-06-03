Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market capitalization of C$23.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
Read More
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.