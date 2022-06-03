Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires 178,296 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,296 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $6,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $10,412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

