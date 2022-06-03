Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 107,500 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.60.

Shares of SAM traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.08 and a 52-week high of $1,118.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

