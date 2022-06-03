Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys 430,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 215.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $94,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after acquiring an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after purchasing an additional 483,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,488. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.