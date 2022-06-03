Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $72.94 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of MGM Resorts International worth $72,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,067. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

