Candlestick Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,598 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $11.04 on Friday, hitting $405.50. 37,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.33 and a 200 day moving average of $387.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

