Candlestick Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 2.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Hilton Worldwide worth $135,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

HLT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,597. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

