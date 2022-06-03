Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes $44.97 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,971,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Clorox by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG increased its position in Clorox by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $138.84. 28,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.