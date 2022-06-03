Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,508,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $12,840,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,597,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 207,525 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. 96,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,806. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,641.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.