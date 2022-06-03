Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

