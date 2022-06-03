Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,131 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CSX worth $72,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,848,000 after buying an additional 2,781,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,935,000 after buying an additional 2,011,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CSX by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 458,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,876. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

