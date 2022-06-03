Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $38.42 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ryanair worth $38,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $9,246,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $4,270,000.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.50 ($22.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

RYAAY traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Ryanair Profile (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.