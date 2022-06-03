Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 371,011 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 269.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 371,011 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.59% of ITT worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ITT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,246. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

