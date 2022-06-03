Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 15,225 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $60,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. 146,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,083. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

