Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 3,791 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $67,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

