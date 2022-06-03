Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 4,014 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $42,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in BeiGene by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,540,000 after acquiring an additional 34,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in BeiGene by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the period.

BGNE stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.40. 1,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,962. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.86.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

