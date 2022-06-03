Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 7,375 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.6% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KLA worth $147,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 276.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

