Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 710,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102,045 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $77,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

