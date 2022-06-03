Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 833 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,801,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $36.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $799.80. 9,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $973.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,082.37. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 227.99 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

