Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,693 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carriage Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $609.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

