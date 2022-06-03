Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $227.09. 866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

