Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,623. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,182 shares of company stock valued at $11,923,487 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

