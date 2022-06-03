Capital International Investors Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.25% of Honeywell International worth $1,801,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,975. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

