Capital International Investors Has $2.50 Billion Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,472,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124,703 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.95% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $2,500,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $174.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average is $192.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.67.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

