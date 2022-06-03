Capital International Investors Has $3.01 Billion Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.16% of BlackRock worth $3,010,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded down $16.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $669.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,568. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $582.58 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $672.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

