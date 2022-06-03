Capital International Investors Sells 90,843 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,974,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90,843 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 11.72% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,255,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. 27,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,565. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

