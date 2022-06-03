Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PFE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 432,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,104,604. The company has a market cap of $298.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.