Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $25.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 4.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,842,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,343,000 after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 291,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 203,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 27,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,993. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64.

