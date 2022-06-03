Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.98. 59,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

