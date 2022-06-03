Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.58.

Shares of COST stock traded down $9.33 on Friday, reaching $478.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day moving average of $529.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.