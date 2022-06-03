Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$46.00 and last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 52971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.50.

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.65.

The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,429 shares of company stock worth $863,753.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

