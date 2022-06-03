Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,866,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Airbnb by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.28.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

