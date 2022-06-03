Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 11.33% of Insulet worth $2,078,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Insulet by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 162,158 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.87. 8,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

