Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1,423,925 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 8.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,620,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,502. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

