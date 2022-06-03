Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.50 Billion Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,896,929 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $1,503,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,529 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 861,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 768,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,954,000.

Several brokerages have commented on DB. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,195. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

