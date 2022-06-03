Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.80 Billion Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,706,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.90% of McDonald’s worth $1,797,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $720,994,000. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,655. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

