Capital Research Global Investors Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.23% of Snowflake worth $2,309,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.87. 125,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,213. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.84. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.55.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

