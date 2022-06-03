Capital Research Global Investors Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $5,098,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of GE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,410. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.