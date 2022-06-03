Capital Research Global Investors Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $5,098,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of GE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,410. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
