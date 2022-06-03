Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $2,630,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.