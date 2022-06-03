Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,210,317 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,210,317 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.31% of Home Depot worth $5,670,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $304.99. 45,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

