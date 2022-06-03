Capital World Investors Acquires 5,135,409 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $3,557,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 14.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $39.70. 33,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

