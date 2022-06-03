Capital World Investors Acquires 683,547 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $2,728,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,874,000 after purchasing an additional 763,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $87.86. 40,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

