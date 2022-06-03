Capital World Investors Has $2.53 Billion Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 4.53% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $2,530,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.82. 15,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,813. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.23.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.