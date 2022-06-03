Capital World Investors Has $4.39 Billion Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned 3.14% of Applied Materials worth $4,385,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 103,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

