Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.1% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $6,936,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 390,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

