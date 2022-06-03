Capital World Investors Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 5.19% of Capital One Financial worth $3,203,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.86. 24,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

