Capital World Investors Purchases 399 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,204,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,297. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.